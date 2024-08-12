Sugar tax: would it be a game changer?

Excessive sugar consumption can lead to a variety of health problems in children and adults: Diabetes, obesity and dental problems are just some of them. The UK responded to this by introducing a tax on sugar in soft drinks in 2018, which has been quite successful: a study now shows that the amount of sugar that children consume from such drinks halved within a year of the tax being introduced. Another logical step would now be to extend it to foods containing sugar, such as particularly sugary ready-made products. Nothing like this is currently being planned in this country.