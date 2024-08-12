Vorteilswelt
Question of the week

Sugar tax: would it be a game changer?

Nachrichten
12.08.2024 09:00

We all know that too much sugar is unhealthy. But the fact that many products contain sugar that you wouldn't necessarily assume is less clear to many. It is just as unclear to most of us how much sugar per day is considered too much. Hidden sugar in drinks is only part of the problem. What do you think of a sugar tax as an "antidote"?

comment0 Kommentare

Excessive sugar consumption can lead to a variety of health problems in children and adults: Diabetes, obesity and dental problems are just some of them. The UK responded to this by introducing a tax on sugar in soft drinks in 2018, which has been quite successful: a study now shows that the amount of sugar that children consume from such drinks halved within a year of the tax being introduced. Another logical step would now be to extend it to foods containing sugar, such as particularly sugary ready-made products. Nothing like this is currently being planned in this country.

Could you also imagine such a tax for Austria? Which products should be taxed and which should be exempt? Would you personally be prepared to pay more for sugary products if this helped to finance health programs? Or would you prefer other measures to counteract excessive sugar consumption by the population, especially children? Let us know your thoughts and opinions in the comments section, we look forward to your input!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

