Terror thwarted: Austria gets it right
Even though an Austrian 9/11 was barely prevented with the thwarting of the attack on one of the three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, the criticism of the concert cancellation continues.
All the more remarkable is the comment by the German professor of business psychology, Dr. Tobias Nickel. He writes: "After the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna were canceled, there are over a hundred thousand Swifties in the city. From young people, some of whom had spent a year preparing for the concert (making friendship bracelets, buying outfits for the era, learning lyrics and practising choreography), to hardcore fans and tourists from the USA and Australia."
The professor's verdict: "Austria is doing it right", and asks himself: "What would we have done in Germany?" He guesses: "Debates about terrorists, special broadcasts with politicians, large-scale cordoning off of the city center?"
Austria is showing how it's done - from free museum entry for ticket holders, free drinks in Viennese bars to Swift concerts on TV. What do they talk about? How to make the best of the situation! Professor Nickel: "This is how disappointed concertgoers become fans of Austria."
He concludes that the Germans should take a leaf out of his book and "look for ways to reinterpret things positively in critical times".
Thank you for these words: they do us good!
