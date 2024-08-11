"Arson"
Fire at the cooling tower of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant
A fire broke out on Sunday in a cooling tower at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant controlled by Russian troops in southern Ukraine. Moscow and Kiev accuse each other.
The Ukrainian head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, announced on X that the Russians had set fire to the nuclear power plant.
The radiation levels were within the normal range. "But as long as the Russian terrorists remain in control of the nuclear power plant, the situation is not normal and cannot be."
Because the Kremlin would use the nuclear power plant to blackmail Europe and the world. "We are waiting for a reaction from the world, a reaction from the IAEA. Russia must be held accountable for this," demands Selensky.
Reaction of the IAEA
The IAEA announced late on X that its experts had observed heavy smoke after several explosions had been heard in the evening.
Moscow, meanwhile, blamed Kiev for the fire. "A fire broke out in a cooling system as a result of shelling of the city of Enerhodar by the Ukrainian armed forces," explained Yevgeny Balitsky, the governor of the Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhya appointed by Russia, on the online service Telegram.
Largest nuclear power plant in Europe
Russia captured Europe's largest nuclear power plant shortly after the start of its war of aggression and has occupied it ever since. Both sides blame each other for attacks on or sabotage of the power plant. Russia has recently repeatedly complained about Ukrainian drone attacks.
The reactors were already shut down in 2022 due to safety concerns, but must continue to be cooled. IAEA observers are stationed at the site.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
