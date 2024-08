Klagenfurt captain against referee: “A scandal!”

"An absolute scandal!"

And Mahrer was clearly furious at the end: "This red card is a bottomless insolence, an absolute scandal, I really don't have the words! Even the Rapid players laughed, they couldn't believe it. And the worst thing is that I have to watch next week against Sturm and the referee gets to whistle. I also bet that the Bundesliga won't have the courage not to give me a ban - even though it's so clear that the foul was never worthy of a red!"