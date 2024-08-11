China not first after all! Turnaround in the medals table

It is a parallel to Tokyo 2021, when China was also still in the lead on the final day before the US women's basketball and volleyball teams and Valente in the omnium catapulted the USA into first place with 39-38 gold medals. The last time the USA was not number one in the medal tally was at the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing, when hosts China were clearly ahead with 48 to 36 gold medals.