Pregnancy: the time of anticipation
Beautiful and pregnant - the "Krone" informed itself about baby and maternity fashion in Dornbirn. Natural shades and materials are currently in particularly high demand in specialist shops.
Expecting a child is an exciting thing in itself. There is a lot to prepare and buy for the new family member. As we all know, the body of the expectant mother changes during pregnancy. The belly grows and the curves usually become more pronounced. To emphasize this change and not hide it, there is stylish maternity wear for all occasions - be it a business meeting or a wedding. "It is advisable to buy a few pieces during pregnancy to feel comfortable with your new body shape," says Angelika Hleftschar from "Mama Mia" in Dornbirn.
Maternity wear that grows with you
Even if you can't really see your belly yet, clothes can be constricting. That's why there are maternity clothes that grow with you and can even be worn during breastfeeding and beyond. "Stretchy materials, cut-outs and gathers ensure that the curves are nicely wrapped up." Comfort is always a priority, with silk or cotton ensuring a pleasant feel against the skin: "There are always days when you don't feel so good, and then comfort plays an even greater role," reports the specialist.
The "Mama Mia" store in Vorarlberg has been around for around 40 years - a long time in which a lot of experience has been gathered. In addition to the great classics - such as white blouses - they naturally keep up with the trend: this fall, natural shades such as beige, sage or pale pink and dark red are particularly popular.
Trendy fashion for the little ones
A smartly dressed mom goes well with a suitably dressed baby. For fall and winter, brown and gray tones are particularly trendy. In general, more and more parents are keeping their offspring's wardrobe neutral, although the "cliché colors" pink and blue are still very present.
Although there is now even a luxury segment for baby fashion with brands such as Boss and Lagerfeld, quality and comfort have top priority: "Bamboo fabrics in particular are very popular because they are sustainable and also suitable for sensitive skin," says Hleftschar.
