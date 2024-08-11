Pregnancy: the time of anticipation

Expecting a child is an exciting thing in itself. There is a lot to prepare and buy for the new family member. As we all know, the body of the expectant mother changes during pregnancy. The belly grows and the curves usually become more pronounced. To emphasize this change and not hide it, there is stylish maternity wear for all occasions - be it a business meeting or a wedding. "It is advisable to buy a few pieces during pregnancy to feel comfortable with your new body shape," says Angelika Hleftschar from "Mama Mia" in Dornbirn.