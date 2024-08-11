One comeback is a definite no-show at the Salute

Some even saw the 3:5 test game as a good omen. Because the Eisbullen also started the 2023 season against EV Zug in Zell with a defeat (1:4). At the end of the season, they won Ice Hockey League title number nine, their third in a row. The performance of Oliver David's team was quite appealing. The Bulls coach was satisfied: "Good forecheck, good transition, good penalty killing and good implementation of some tactical changes in training." The goals were scored by Benji Nissner (as in last year's 1:4), Troy Bourke and Junior Philipp Krening.