Long story short: Thomas Müller is a horse breeder in his second profession and, together with Madeleine Winter-Schulze, owns the Westphalian gelding Checker 47, with whom Christian Kukuk won gold in the individual jumping competition in the Palace Park of Versailles. The confusing insertion during the semi-final was a simple glitch, because a snippet from a report about the hippologist Thomas Müller was accidentally broadcast. Anyway, Thomas M. complements Lisa M., herself a successful dressage rider, perfectly, because while she "always looks at the appearance" of horses, her husband's top priorities are "rideability and a strong hind leg". And because, according to Müller, "accompanying a young horse on its way to the top" is comparable to "accompanying a young footballer on his way to the top", the choice of this second professional mainstay is almost beguilingly logical.