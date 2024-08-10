Vorteilswelt
Routine missing

Bullen defense still has a lot of room for improvement

Nachrichten
10.08.2024 08:00

In their first league home game of the season, Salzburg welcome "fearful opponents" BW Linz today. The clash with the Steel Cities is the dress rehearsal for the second leg against Twente on Tuesday. Coach Pep Lijnders' squad will be focusing in particular on their somewhat lackluster back line.

The Bulls scored eleven goals in the first three competitive games of the season. Of course, this included a 6:0 win against amateur club FC Dornbirn, but the Austrian runners-up's offense has nevertheless reached operating temperature early on in the season. However, the same cannot necessarily be said of the defense.

Blank (left) is currently injured.
Blank (left) is currently injured.
(Bild: GEPA pictures/ Daniel Schoenherr)

Defensive boss Samson Baidoo and Co. have not necessarily cut the best figure in the three goals they have conceded so far. It was also noticeable that the opponents repeatedly created chances with relative ease in both the 3-2 win at GAK and the 2-1 victory against Twente. An improvement is needed in defense, especially for the games on the international stage. The current regular back four - Dedic, Baidoo, Blank (out for a week or two due to injury), Terzic - has an average age of just 21 and lacks the real leader that Pavlovic was. It wouldn't be a bad idea for the Bulls to get active on the transfer market again and bring in a man with a bit more experience for the defense. 

Dedic (right) and Terzic (2nd from right) are set.
Dedic (right) and Terzic (2nd from right) are set.
(Bild: Fabian Weirather - FC Red Bull Salzburg)

On to the day-to-day business: The Mozartstädter have their first league home game of the season today (19:30). BW Linz are a team that Salzburg have never won against in the Red Bull era.

Rotation possible
However, coach Pep Lijnders could still crank up the rotation machine a little ahead of the clash with Twente on Tuesday. "We have to use the strength of the team at the right time. Our style and quality will always remain the same, even if we make changes," said the coach.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Philip Kirchtag
Philip Kirchtag
