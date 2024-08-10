Bullen defense still has a lot of room for improvement

Defensive boss Samson Baidoo and Co. have not necessarily cut the best figure in the three goals they have conceded so far. It was also noticeable that the opponents repeatedly created chances with relative ease in both the 3-2 win at GAK and the 2-1 victory against Twente. An improvement is needed in defense, especially for the games on the international stage. The current regular back four - Dedic, Baidoo, Blank (out for a week or two due to injury), Terzic - has an average age of just 21 and lacks the real leader that Pavlovic was. It wouldn't be a bad idea for the Bulls to get active on the transfer market again and bring in a man with a bit more experience for the defense.