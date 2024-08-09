The dream of owning your own home is becoming cheaper again

More supply and demand

Presumably also thanks to the fall in prices, interest in properties for sale grew in the first half of the year - and there is also significantly more on offer again. "While a slight downward trend in prices can largely be observed for houses, condominiums are still slightly more expensive than in the previous year in most regions," says Dejmek. This trend can also be seen in Upper Austria with a slight increase of two percent. In the Kirchdorf district, prices even rose by 23 percent.