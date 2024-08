Crashed into a tree: trio wrecked stolen car

An 18-year-old from Pongau got behind the wheel. He does not have a driver's license, so his driving skills were correspondingly poor. First, he damaged a garden fence and an e-bike parked behind it with the rental car. The car then crashed head-on into a tree stump.

The impact was so severe that the automatic emergency call ("e-call") was triggered. The police promptly made their way to the scene of the accident, but only found two occupants there. The 18-year-old driver had fled the scene. He handed himself in shortly afterwards. He claimed to have discovered the rental car by chance. Several charges await him.