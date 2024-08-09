Less “penalty income” – will parking now be more expensive?

"Nobody likes receiving a parking fine"

Revenue for the city has fallen. Nevertheless, SP city councillor Tina Blöchl sees this as a positive development: "Nobody likes to receive a parking fine. But monitoring the rules is important to ensure that valuable parking spaces in the city center are used effectively. I see the fact that the fines issued have fallen by 300,000 euros as positive. I attribute this to Linzers' increased cost awareness as a result of rising prices and the increased use of practical cell phone parking. Both of these factors probably help to avoid breaches of the rules with expensive consequences."