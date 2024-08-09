Short-stay parking zone in Linz
Less “penalty income” – will parking now be more expensive?
Last year, no fewer than 65,000 parking offenders were caught in Linz. However, drivers were "better behaved" than before the pandemic, when the figure was almost 75,000. Despite the drop in revenue, SP finance officer Tina Blöchl is also pleased with the apparently greater awareness of the rules. However, this also means 300,000 euros less revenue - is there now perhaps a threat of higher parking tariffs?
To ensure that the limited inner-city parking space in Linz can be used by as many people as possible, there are short-term parking zones subject to charges. Anyone who does not adhere to the rules must expect at least an organ fine. In 2023, 65,411 parking fines were issued, with parking offenders paying a total of just over EUR 2.4 million to the city. In 2019, the revenue from parking fines amounted to almost 2.7 million euros, with 74,754 administrative penalties.
"Nobody likes receiving a parking fine"
Revenue for the city has fallen. Nevertheless, SP city councillor Tina Blöchl sees this as a positive development: "Nobody likes to receive a parking fine. But monitoring the rules is important to ensure that valuable parking spaces in the city center are used effectively. I see the fact that the fines issued have fallen by 300,000 euros as positive. I attribute this to Linzers' increased cost awareness as a result of rising prices and the increased use of practical cell phone parking. Both of these factors probably help to avoid breaches of the rules with expensive consequences."
Although the last increase in parking tariffs was eleven years ago, Blöchl assures: "An increase is absolutely not an issue at the moment."
