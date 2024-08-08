Vorteilswelt
Curious action!

Arteta hired thieves to “steal” from players

08.08.2024 21:01

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has taught his players a "lesson" with a curious action. The Spaniard hired thieves to steal the Arsenal professionals' valuables during a meal together. However, there was a sophisticated message behind this. 

The evening began in a relaxed atmosphere for the Arsenal professionals. Together with the coaching team, the players gathered for dinner. But the relaxed end to the training day was about to take a surprising turn. The coach had seen to that.

As reported by "The Athletic", Arteta had hired professional tricksters to steal from his own players during the meal. The "crooks" did this extremely successfully. The footballers did not notice how they were robbed of valuables one after the other. 

Astonishment after the meal
After the players had finished eating, the Spaniard asked them to put their valuables on the table. The players were astonished when they realized that their cell phones and wallets were missing. The initial shock was followed by an explanation. Arteta wanted to raise his players' awareness with this action.

The Arsenal players should remain vigilant in every situation, as this is the only way they will be able to reach for titles in the coming season. Whether this deep dive into the bag of tricks has paid off will become clear on August 17. The Gunners will face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League opener. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

