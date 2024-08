France’s basketball players send world champions home

Yabusele shines

France showed a clear improvement on their 71:85 defeat against Germany in the group phase. France's best scorer was Guerschon Yabusele with 17 points. Wembanyama did not really get going for a long time, but the 20-year-old ended up with eleven points, seven rebounds and four assists. Dennis Schröder was the top scorer for the Germans with 18 points, while his NBA colleague Franz Wagner scored ten.