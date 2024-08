Old hand steps down: Hofer gets new boss

Successor currently both at Aldi Süd

Now, after 32 years with the company, the Hofer veteran is retiring from active professional life and handing over his position as CEO at the end of the year. And from January 2025, this will be shared by two managers: Max Hofmarksrichter will become head of Hofer Austria, while Sean Sacher will take over responsibility for the four companies abroad. Both are currently employed by Aldi Süd.