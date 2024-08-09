Next challenge after the swimming course

Finally, the "Tiroler Krone" would like to know from the courageous woman what her future plans are. And she already has them: "I definitely want to take a few more lessons until I feel really confident. And the next thing I want to do is learn to knit socks. I've already signed up for a course with a friend, so that's what we'll do next!" she says full of anticipation.