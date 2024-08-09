First attempts
It's never too late to learn something completely new. A sprightly Tyrolean woman proves this impressively. At the age of 60, the woman is taking swimming lessons - she is overjoyed and proud.
Veronika (name changed by the editors) will soon be 61 years old. That doesn't stop the Tyrolean from learning to swim. "I've already had four lessons and have already swum half the length," she proudly tells the Tiroler Krone newspaper.
When asked how she came up with the idea of learning to swim at her age, she says: "I've been meaning to for a long time, but I was always too cowardly, I just didn't dare. My daughter arranged individual lessons for me, I didn't want to be in a group."
I didn't sleep all night, I was far too excited. After all, you are afraid of the water.
Veronika
Her previous experiences in swimming pools were not the real deal for the 60-year-old: "It's so boring when you're only in the water but can't do anything. Then you just lie around in the shade."
Swimming instructor "takes away my fear"
Veronika is doubly brave: not only does she have the courage to learn something new, but she also overcame her fear of the water. It wasn't easy, she admits: "I didn't sleep all night, I was far too excited. You do have a fear of water after all."
But the Tyrolean was lucky: not only did she have individual lessons - they were also in the morning. She was allowed to have her lessons with her swimming instructor before the pool opened. "He's really very nice, he does it extremely well. He takes away my fear," she praises.
"A nice feeling, I've never had that before"
Has it paid off to learn to swim at 60? Definitely for Veronika. It's not just that she can now swim half a length: "I'm so glad I did it. Swimming is so beautiful! When the water carries you like that, the feeling is really lovely and I've never had that."
She can recommend learning to swim to anyone and says to anyone who might be afraid: "The swimming instructor will take away your fear, don't be afraid! You can always learn to swim."
I definitely want to take a few more lessons until I feel really confident.
Veronika
Next challenge after the swimming course
Finally, the "Tiroler Krone" would like to know from the courageous woman what her future plans are. And she already has them: "I definitely want to take a few more lessons until I feel really confident. And the next thing I want to do is learn to knit socks. I've already signed up for a course with a friend, so that's what we'll do next!" she says full of anticipation.
