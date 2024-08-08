Son has disability
Farrell: “Wants the world to be kind to James”
Colin Farrell has set up a foundation for people with disabilities. The 48-year-old told People magazine that he wanted to provide support for his son James, who suffers from Angelman syndrome, and others affected by the condition.
"I want the world to be kind to James. I want the world to treat him with kindness and respect," Colin Farrell, who is now speaking openly about his son's condition for the first time, told the celebrity magazine.
Farrell wants to support those affected
Above all, however, Farrell wants to draw attention to a specific problem: Because James celebrates his 21st birthday in September - an age at which many sufferers fall out of the support system.
"When your child turns 21, they're basically on their own," explains Colin Farrell. "All the protections that are in place, like special education, fall away. You're left with a young adult who should be an integrated part of our modern society, but in most cases is left behind."
Angelman syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that causes physical and mental learning difficulties. With his newly established Colin Farrell Foundation, the Irishman now wants to support those affected. "It's the first time I've spoken about it, and the only reason I'm speaking is because I can't ask James if he wants to do it," Farrell explained. Because his son is non-verbal and can't speak himself.
Rare words about son
He speaks to his son "as if he is 20 years old, has perfect command of the English language and has age-appropriate cognitive abilities", explained Farrell. "But I can't discern a response from him - whether he's comfortable with all that or not. So I have to make a decision based on knowing James and knowing what kind of young man he is and how good he is in his heart."
But he's sure if James knew that "this could help families and other kids and young adults," he'd just say, "Dad, what are you talking about? Why are you even asking me? It goes without saying."
Foundation a project close to the heart
The Colin Farrell Foundation is still at an early stage, he said. However, the aim is to offer young adults with disabilities a future when they can no longer be supported by their family. The goal is to create both small residential groups and larger communities with access to enriching day programs, according to the foundation's website.
Farrell, who lives in the US metropolis of Los Angeles, hopes that over the years the foundation will develop into the potential for permanent accommodation for those affected.
James is Colin Farrell's older son. He comes from the actor's relationship with model Kim Bordenave. Farrell first made James' illness public in 2007. From his liaison with actress Alicja Bachleda-Curus, the Hollywood star has another son, who was born in 2009.
