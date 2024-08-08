Vorteilswelt
By fall 2026

Maximarkt is stuck

Nachrichten
08.08.2024 12:30

Conversion and new construction have been discussed for a long time, but now Maximarkt is really getting the diggers rolling: The Spar-owned retailer is investing 35 million euros in the redesign of the store and head office in Linz. The sales area will be reduced.

comment0 Kommentare

Austria's first Maximarkt was built on Bäckermühlweg in 1969, and now the store and head office are being completely modernized and redesigned. "The whole thing is taking place in two construction phases," says Managing Director Thomas Schrenk. The preparatory work is already underway, so the catering operations have been reduced to the bistro.

Zitat Icon

The market never closed during the entire construction phase. We are setting up a temporary solution.

Thomas Schrenk, Geschäftsführer Maximarkt

In October, however, construction will be halted so that the Christmas business can be carried out in peace. "Besides, not that much happens on a construction site in winter anyway," says Schrenk. Things will really get going at the beginning of March: a temporary sales area will be set up for the duration of the work, where the product range will be displayed. Planned completion: fall 2026.

The total conversion will also create ten additional jobs at the location, reveals Thomas Schrenk. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
The total conversion will also create ten additional jobs at the location, reveals Thomas Schrenk.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)

The "Maximarkt neu" in Linz will then have 4,200 square meters of retail space, which is a reduction in size compared to the current store. "The location will be more compact," says Schrenk. The tobacconist will remain, the bank branch (Raiffeisen OÖ) and the hairdresser (Klipp) have moved out.

Ten more employees
At the same time, the workforce at Maximarkt will be increased: the managing director expects a total of 148 employees to run the store and restaurant, ten more than at present.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
