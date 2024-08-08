Swift cancellation: yawning emptiness outside the Happel Stadium

Thousands of "Swifties" from all over the world were supposed to have been celebrating their solidarity and anticipation for the concert of their great idol Taylor Swift in front of the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna since the early hours of Thursday morning. However, all three of the US star's planned appearances in the German capital were canceled due to the serious threat of terrorism - and the dreary-looking area remains almost empty. Instead, more and more fans are gathering in Vienna's sixth district ...