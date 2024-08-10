The E-Bike WM is calling
Win one of three e-bikes
From September 5 to 7, Ischgl in Tyrol will host the E-Bike World Championships for Everyone, the biggest electric bike race in the world, for the fourth time and with the "Krone" you can not only be there up close, but also win one of three e-bikes!
When the E-Bike World Championships for Everyone takes place in Ischgl, a world championship title for professional athletes and amateur cyclists aged ten and over is within reach.
Professional & amateur cyclists compete for medals
The rules are simple: "While the fastest biker in the elite category is crowned world champion, participants in the amateur category compete against three time limits, namely gold, silver and bronze. If they fall below one of the defined limits, the e-bikers receive an official Everyman World Championship gold, silver or bronze medal," explains Markus Mitterdorfer from the E-Bike World Federation: "Whoever falls below the gold limit can call themselves world champion."
Fantastic panorama
The highlight with the races for the E-Bike World Championships for Everyone will take place on Saturday, September 7 on two different routes. The 28.5-kilometre route for the "Everyone" class covers 790 meters in altitude over wide paths with a fantastic panorama and impressive mountain scenery. What's new is that there will be a number of obstacles on both routes for the Everyone class, which will require skill on an e-bike.
Anyone who does not want to ride the obstacles can instead ride around them via an extended route. The situation is different in the elite category, as the 37.3-kilometre-long, challenging route with an altitude difference of 1210 meters, steep climbs and single trails will demand everything from the starters. Further information on the E-Bike World Championships can be found HERE.
Win now
With the "Krone" you have the chance to win one of the following packages at the E-Bike World Championships in Ischgl .
50x1 starting places for the E-Bike World Championship worth 90 euros each
- 5 vacation packages for 2 people each. This includes 3 nights in a 4* hotel in Ischgl from September 5-8, 2024 incl. half board, starting places, starter package and Goddie Bag from the E-Bike World Association worth 1500 euros each.
In addition, three other lucky participants will also have the chance to win one of three state-of-the-art e-bikes worth 3948 euros each.
Simply complete the form below by the closing date on August 15 and with a little luck you could win!
