Win one of three e-bikes

Fantastic panorama

The highlight with the races for the E-Bike World Championships for Everyone will take place on Saturday, September 7 on two different routes. The 28.5-kilometre route for the "Everyone" class covers 790 meters in altitude over wide paths with a fantastic panorama and impressive mountain scenery. What's new is that there will be a number of obstacles on both routes for the Everyone class, which will require skill on an e-bike.