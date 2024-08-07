Vorteilswelt
Arrangement via chat

Swift concert: This is how Islamists planned an act of madness

Nachrichten
07.08.2024 21:14

It would have been a catastrophe of almost unimaginable proportions if radical Islamists had put their insane plans into action: an attack on the Taylor Swift concert in Vienna was prevented on Wednesday by the arrest of two people. The plans were apparently already more than concrete ... 

comment0 Kommentare

The "concrete suspicion of a threat" led to the arrest of a 19-year-old in Ternitz, Lower Austria, on Wednesday morning. The large-scale operation by the police led to the evacuation of numerous residents. There was a strong suspicion that the young man, who had sworn allegiance to the terrorist organization IS just a few weeks ago, was hoarding explosives or at least explosive material. 

"Chemical substances" seized
Probably not without good reason, even though the police have so far only confirmed the discovery of "chemical substances". These are currently being analyzed by the investigators, and the on-site investigations have not yet been completed.

However, the evacuation measures in Ternitz have now been lifted. Mayor Christoph Samwald emphasized that everything had been "extremely disciplined and calm".

A devastating attack was planned at a Taylor Swift concert. Two suspects were caught.
A devastating attack was planned at a Taylor Swift concert. Two suspects were caught.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/AFP, APA/ALEX HALADA)
(Bild: Seebacher Doris/Krone KREATIV)
(Bild: Seebacher Doris/Krone KREATIV)
(Bild: Seebacher Doris/Krone KREATIV)
(Bild: Seebacher Doris/Krone KREATIV)
(Bild: Seebacher Doris)
(Bild: Seebacher Doris)

A short time later, the arrest of a second person in connection with the attack plan in Vienna was announced. According to the police, both detainees had radicalized themselves online. The two organized their insane act via encrypted messenger communication. 

Zitat Icon

The current case shows that the communication of those posing a threat is encrypted.

Franz Ruf, Generaldirektor für öffentliche Sicherheit

"Dangers communicate in encrypted form"
Vienna Provincial Police President Gerhard Pürstl and the Director General for Public Security, Franz Ruf, therefore once again reiterated the executive's call for the expansion of online communication skills: "The current case shows that the communication of those posing a threat is encrypted."

The suspects used an online messenger to organize their act of madness.
The suspects used an online messenger to organize their act of madness.
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)

In addition to the ÖVP-led Ministry of the Interior, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution and the police had also repeatedly called for messenger services such as Signal, WhatsApp and Telegram to be monitored. Data protectionists had massively criticized this proposal, and the Green coalition partner also had little sympathy for a draft law that had been introduced. 

Mega police presence at Swift concerts
The three concerts by superstar Taylor Swift, who was due to land in Vienna on Wednesday evening, were completely sold out. In addition to the 65,000 who fit into the Ernst Happel Stadium, an additional 20,000 people were expected outside the stadium. Merchandise could already be purchased there, and fan meetings were also held. 

The Vienna Provincial Police President Gerhard Pürstl and the Director General for Public Safety, Franz Ruf (right)
The Vienna Provincial Police President Gerhard Pürstl and the Director General for Public Safety, Franz Ruf (right)
(Bild: APA/CHRISTIAN HABERHAUER)

The police announced that they would significantly increase security measures once again, but at the end of the day the risk was too high for the organizers. On Wednesday evening, the cancellation of all three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna was announced. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Michaela Braune
Michaela Braune
