From 11.43 LIVE: Will Vadlau/Mähr sail to Olympic gold?

Vadlau said, not wanting to look at the other boats in the medal race. "We have such a small lead. And as soon as you focus on the other boats, you automatically sail backwards. We don't want that, we want to look ahead - that's been our credo all week." Nervousness about the leading position, on the other hand, was not such a big issue, as Mähr noted. "We already had the lead before. That gives us strength, calm and self-confidence. We have our rituals and great support, we can switch off well."