Medal Race of the 470s
From 11.43 LIVE: Will Vadlau/Mähr sail to Olympic gold?
Will Lara Vadlau and Lukas Mähr sail to Olympic gold today? The decision will be made from 11.43 am, we will report live (standings and ticker below).
Here are the interim results:
Here is the Olympic live ticker:
Vadlau/Mähr go into the Medal Race with 24 points. The Spanish world and European champions Jordi Xammar/Nora Brugman are seven points behind, the fourth-placed team 15 points behind. Therefore, eighth place in the medal race of the top ten would be enough for Vadlau/Mähr for at least bronze.
"We don't want that"
Vadlau said, not wanting to look at the other boats in the medal race. "We have such a small lead. And as soon as you focus on the other boats, you automatically sail backwards. We don't want that, we want to look ahead - that's been our credo all week." Nervousness about the leading position, on the other hand, was not such a big issue, as Mähr noted. "We already had the lead before. That gives us strength, calm and self-confidence. We have our rituals and great support, we can switch off well."
