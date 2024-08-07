Still not won
Commentators cheer too early – and reap ridicule
Rejoicing too soon! French commentators were already celebrating their quarter-final victory over Germany on Wednesday. But then things got dramatic. France's handball team let the lead slip from their grasp and ultimately left the field as losers. The commentators now reaped plenty of scorn and ridicule.
It looked really good! Six seconds before the end of normal time, the French led by one goal. "It's won", the reporters from TV station France 3 were already celebrating. But then this! Dika Mem, who had played an outstanding game up to that point, lost the ball completely unnecessarily, allowing the Germans to equalize with the final buzzer.
The scene here in the video at around 01:44 minutes:
In extra time, Germany kept the better end for themselves in front of 27,000 spectators in Lille. A mega comeback that plunged France into the valley of tears.
"Just shut up next time"
The France 3 commentators are now being criticized online, with one user on X complaining that it was "hair-raising to announce victory before the end of the game". Another finds even clearer words: "Really, to the France 3 commentators who said 'It's won, it's won' before the end of normal time: Just shut up next time!"
This article has been automatically translated
read the original article here.
