Released Orlov wants to continue fighting in exile

Difficult new beginning

His new role in exile in Germany is difficult for him, as Orlov told us. He would rather be in his home country, but fears prosecution. According to Orlov, he now hopes that he can campaign for the release of other political prisoners in exile, including eight seriously ill people. "When it turned out that these people were not on the list, we were very disappointed - we who had been replaced." Memorial continues to work in Russia despite repression, but also from abroad.