Criticism of the authorities

Permission was only granted two months after clear-cutting

Nachrichten
08.08.2024 11:00

Local residents had four weeks to appeal to save trees along the Semmering Railway. But by then they were already history.

The clear-cutting along the Semmering Railway in Payerbach in the district of Neunkirchen continues to make waves. As reported, countless trees had been felled there to protect the tracks, according to ÖBB. Much to the annoyance of local residents, who - as reported - were not only concerned about the environment, but also complained about the loss of natural noise protection.

"Taking us for fools"
But weeks later, the residents were amazed again, this time due to a letter from the district authority that was sent to them. It contained the authorization for the "clear-cutting" of the property that had already been carried out - including a four-week objection period for the residents! "What's the point if it's already a fait accompli? It stinks to high heaven," they criticize. "The clearing in April was illegal and the population is being taken for fools with the subsequent legitimization," the residents are convinced.

The BH defends the work: "They were not carried out with the aim of clearing the forest, but rather to allow natural regeneration of the forest as quickly as possible." However, despite being asked, they did not want to go into any more detail about the accusation of a lack of authorization.

"A mistake"
ÖBB is a little more specific, speaking of a "mistake". "Contrary to the original assumption, the Forestry Act also applied in addition to the Railway Act. The authority was then involved and the necessary decision was obtained," emphasizes a spokesperson for the Federal Railways.

Thomas Werth
