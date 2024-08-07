School sport “Völkern” takes Graz by storm

Still a blank spot in the league

Not least because the sport is easy to understand: the opponent has to be "eliminated" with balls shot by hand. The team with more players on the court after a set (which lasts three minutes) scores two points, or one in the event of a tie. The winner is the team with more points after 40 minutes of play. "The decisive factors are athleticism, speed of reaction and appropriate skill," says Malik. Graz is still a blank spot in the Dodgeball Bundesliga, with most of the 30 teams coming from Vienna. Anyone who wants to try out dodgeball in the region can do so with the "Hobby Klub Kalsdorf 05".