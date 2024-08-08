Cycling ace Wafler: “Will annoy the top nations”

What expectations do you have for your mission?

I have very positive feelings. And that wasn't so certain until the end. Because I picked up an injury during the Tour of Austria. I'll be honest and say that my preparation suffered a bit as a result. We then had a two-week preparation training camp in Mallorca. At times it was like riding on a razor's edge. I tried to get the maximum out of it every day. Then I did competition simulations at the end and they were better than ever before. With this motivation and the knowledge that I was actually always able to perform well when it was important, I'm optimistic about my Olympic appearance.