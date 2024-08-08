Olympic cycling hopeful
Cycling ace Wafler: “Will annoy the top nations”
Tim Wafler will be chasing medals for Austria at the Olympic Games in Paris on Thursday (from 5pm). Before his Olympic debut in the omnium, the track cycling pro spoke to "Sportkrone.at". He told us what it's like to live his dream, which stars he met in the Olympic Village and which "crises" he has already overcome.
"Kronesport": You've been in Paris since Monday, what's it like now that the big dream of the Olympic Games has become a reality?
Tim Wafler: I'm almost lost for words, it's an absolute dream. Really extremely cool. We checked into the Olympic Village on Monday. And the feeling, you can't describe it. It's even cooler than I imagined. From my room, I have a view of the flags of all the participating nations - that's an incredible number.
What were your first impressions?
As soon as we arrived, we cycled around the Olympic Village for half an hour. The site is really big. It was impossible to keep our legs still after arriving anyway. By now, I've already scouted out everything. We already know our way around a bit (laughs). And yet I'm always overwhelmed by who you bump into.
Who has already been there?
Someone walks past you all the time. I'm generally a big sports fan and I've seen so many stars. Especially track and field athletes. Jakob Ingebrigtsen was there, various US athletes - I took a photo with the three-time Olympic shot put champion, Ryan Crouser from the USA. That was a very special moment. I'm really living a personal dream at the moment, in Paris.
You've already done your first laps on the track. What was your impression?
It's a really nice track, perfectly prepared. Of course, it has been completely resurfaced and is really extremely fast. A lot of world records have already been broken in the first few days, which is almost absurd. I think in all disciplines where time plays a role, you almost have to set a world record on this track to win. Nobody actually thought beforehand that the organizers in Paris would manage to make the track so fast. I'm happy about that because it's fun to drive on a fast track because everything is much more action-packed. You feel fast and you are also fast.
And yet there was already a first "crisis" to overcome ...
Yes, exactly. We have very special suits for the races. There were a few complications beforehand, which is why we had to change manufacturers. The racing suits only arrived in Paris and that's when we realized that the size didn't fit exactly. But it's essential for the races that they really fit exactly. Fortunately, I was able to use the suit of teammate and replacement rider Raphael Kokas, who is slightly smaller than me. I did have to stretch the suit for an evening, but it should fit now (laughs).
One of my sisters will be leaving early because she has to go to the Taylor Swift concert. I just can't compete with that.
Tim Wafler
What expectations do you have for your mission?
I have very positive feelings. And that wasn't so certain until the end. Because I picked up an injury during the Tour of Austria. I'll be honest and say that my preparation suffered a bit as a result. We then had a two-week preparation training camp in Mallorca. At times it was like riding on a razor's edge. I tried to get the maximum out of it every day. Then I did competition simulations at the end and they were better than ever before. With this motivation and the knowledge that I was actually always able to perform well when it was important, I'm optimistic about my Olympic appearance.
What is your goal?
It's always difficult to predict a result. Being among the front runners is definitely the minimum goal. I certainly have my sights set on the top ten. And yes, then you have to see. In any case, my motivation is higher than ever. I'm ready to upset the big nations.
Who is traveling with you to Paris?
My family is there. My dad, my mom and my two sisters. They will be watching my race. However, one sister will be leaving early because she has to go to the Taylor Swift concert. I just can't compete with that (laughs). But my girlfriend is coming to Paris instead. So I'm very well supported here. Meeting them all gives me extra energy.
What message do you have for the fans in Austria?
I would be delighted if lots of people in Austria came to watch the track cycling competitions and kept their fingers crossed for us. I've already received a lot of positive feedback from home. This is track cycling at the highest level and is definitely worthwhile. I think the fans can look forward to the best level in our sport so far. The races will be fast and exciting and we definitely want to have a say.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.