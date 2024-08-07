Emergency doctors under stress from wasps

583 missions due to insect bites

One of many such missions. This year, the Red Cross has already responded to insect bites with blue lights 583 times, and an emergency doctor had to come along 366 times. The feeling that many people have this summer is not deceptive: wasps, bees and the like are particularly annoying this year. And sometimes dangerous: at the Salzkammergut clinics in Bad Ischl, Gmunden and Vöcklabruck, for example, the number of emergency admissions for insect stings has more than doubled compared to last year, from 82 to 215. Treatment for wasp stings is eight times higher this year (from ten to 80).