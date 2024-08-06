Spectacular images
Camera films eruption of the Sakurajima volcano
A surveillance camera recorded the moment on Tuesday night when the Sakurajima volcano in Japan erupted and spewed a cloud of ash more than 3,000 meters high into the sky.
The volcano, located on the island of Kyushu, ejected a geyser of molten material at 0.38 a.m. local time, with ash drifting southwest towards the Satsuma Peninsula.
The population was asked to be vigilant due to the ongoing seismic activity. The eruption is the 26th eruption of Sakurajima (Church Blossom Island Volcano) this year. The volcano last erupted on July 29.
One of the most active volcanoes in Japan
Sakurajima is the most active volcano in Japan, known for its frequent and powerful eruptions and a tourist attraction. It is located on the island of Kyushu, in the very south of the Japanese archipelago, and forms a peninsula in the bay of Kagoshima.
Around half a million people live in the city of the same name, which is located around eight kilometers from the volcano. Concrete channels and blockades have been built around Sakurajima to divert the dangerous lahars (mudflows, note) and pyroclastic flows that occur here from time to time.
High hazard potential for local residents
As Sakurajima is one of the so-called explosive subduction zone volcanoes, it poses a considerable hazard potential for the residents of Kagoshima. The situation here is reminiscent of Mount Vesuvius in the Gulf of Naples.
Its frequently observed volcanic thunderstorms are a special feature. The friction of the ash particles causes electrical voltages to build up, which are then discharged in twitching lightning bolts.
Japan lies on the western edge of the Pacific Ring of Fire, a volcanic belt that surrounds the Pacific Ocean on three sides and extends across numerous countries. Around two thirds of all volcanic eruptions and around 90 percent of earthquakes worldwide occur in this area.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
