Chinese companies hoard Samsung’s AI memory

In order to slow down the technological and military rise of the People's Republic, the US government wants to further restrict the export of high technology, according to a media report. Among other things, access to HBM memories is to be made more difficult for China. However, the details of the possible US order and the potential impact on Chinese companies initially remained unclear. Although Huawei and the memory chip specialist CXMT are working on their own HBM memories, they are still several generations behind in terms of technology.