The threatened retaliatory strikes by the mullahs' regime will definitely take place, according to the Hungarian foreign minister. Péter Szijjártó claims that he has received news from Tehran of an imminent attack on Israel.
As the Jerusalem Post reports, this information was immediately forwarded from Hungary to Israel. "Iran has informed us that we are under attack," explained Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz shortly afterwards. He emphasized that Iran "will pay dearly" for this.
Trump: "Attack tonight"
In view of this escalation spiral, the USA is trying to avert a major war in the Middle East after all. "We are engaged in intensive diplomatic talks almost around the clock with a very simple message: all parties must refrain from escalation," said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday. The exact timing of the expected attack on Israel remains unclear, but according to media reports it could be imminent. Former US President Donald Trump declared on Monday (local time) in a conversation with influencer and streamer Adin Ross that Iran would attack Israel "tonight". This was "not intelligence information", the Republican presidential candidate emphasized.
Report: Russians supply air defense equipment
According to a media report, Russia has begun delivering modern radar systems and air defense equipment to Iran. Iran had previously requested modern air defense systems from Russia in preparation for a possible war with Israel, the "New York Times" reported, citing two Iranian officials who are said to be familiar with the war planning. The delivery has begun, according to talks between the Secretary of the Russian National Security Council, Sergei Shoigu, and high-ranking Iranian representatives in Tehran.
Moscow maintains close contacts with Tehran, but also has contacts with Israel. The Russian government called on all sides to exercise restraint. Iran and its allies in the region had announced that they would severely punish Israel for the killing of Hamas foreign leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut last week.
