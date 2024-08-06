Trump: "Attack tonight"

In view of this escalation spiral, the USA is trying to avert a major war in the Middle East after all. "We are engaged in intensive diplomatic talks almost around the clock with a very simple message: all parties must refrain from escalation," said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday. The exact timing of the expected attack on Israel remains unclear, but according to media reports it could be imminent. Former US President Donald Trump declared on Monday (local time) in a conversation with influencer and streamer Adin Ross that Iran would attack Israel "tonight". This was "not intelligence information", the Republican presidential candidate emphasized.