Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Revenge for Haniyeh

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
06.08.2024 09:16

The threatened retaliatory strikes by the mullahs' regime will definitely take place, according to the Hungarian foreign minister. Péter Szijjártó claims that he has received news from Tehran of an imminent attack on Israel.

comment0 Kommentare

As the Jerusalem Post reports, this information was immediately forwarded from Hungary to Israel. "Iran has informed us that we are under attack," explained Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz shortly afterwards. He emphasized that Iran "will pay dearly" for this. 

Trump: "Attack tonight"
In view of this escalation spiral, the USA is trying to avert a major war in the Middle East after all. "We are engaged in intensive diplomatic talks almost around the clock with a very simple message: all parties must refrain from escalation," said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday. The exact timing of the expected attack on Israel remains unclear, but according to media reports it could be imminent. Former US President Donald Trump declared on Monday (local time) in a conversation with influencer and streamer Adin Ross that Iran would attack Israel "tonight". This was "not intelligence information", the Republican presidential candidate emphasized.

Report: Russians supply air defense equipment
According to a media report, Russia has begun delivering modern radar systems and air defense equipment to Iran. Iran had previously requested modern air defense systems from Russia in preparation for a possible war with Israel, the "New York Times" reported, citing two Iranian officials who are said to be familiar with the war planning. The delivery has begun, according to talks between the Secretary of the Russian National Security Council, Sergei Shoigu, and high-ranking Iranian representatives in Tehran.

Moscow maintains close contacts with Tehran, but also has contacts with Israel. The Russian government called on all sides to exercise restraint. Iran and its allies in the region had announced that they would severely punish Israel for the killing of Hamas foreign leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut last week.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Gabor Agardi
Gabor Agardi
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf