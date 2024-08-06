Helm: “Unfortunately, we’re lacking the last bit of greed at the moment”

"We didn't have any problems with the organization of the game, but we lacked the final punch to push the ball over the line," said Helm. When the goal was conceded, a deflection from goalkeeper Schmid was enough to break down the Violets' defense. Vinlöf did not look good in this situation and was too late for Seidl's goal. "We have to defend more routinely. The players know that themselves, the boys are also extremely angry. The ball is in the air for three or four seconds, that shouldn't happen like that, it's far too easy. We're putting in the effort, but unfortunately we're lacking the final greed at the moment!"