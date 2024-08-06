Austrias false start
Helm: “Unfortunately, we’re lacking the last bit of greed at the moment”
The 1-0 defeat against BW Linz was the second setback for Vienna's Austria within a week. Coach Stephan Helm's Violett must deliver against WAC: "Unfortunately, we're lacking that last bit of greed at the moment."
"We all decided together to give a young coach from our own ranks a chance. Now we have to support him so that everything goes in the right direction," said Austria sporting director Jürgen Werner, (still) backing new coach Stephan Helm. After being knocked out of the European Cup on Wednesday, Violett also lost their league opener against BW Linz 1-0 on Sunday ...
"We didn't have any problems with the organization of the game, but we lacked the final punch to push the ball over the line," said Helm. When the goal was conceded, a deflection from goalkeeper Schmid was enough to break down the Violets' defense. Vinlöf did not look good in this situation and was too late for Seidl's goal. "We have to defend more routinely. The players know that themselves, the boys are also extremely angry. The ball is in the air for three or four seconds, that shouldn't happen like that, it's far too easy. We're putting in the effort, but unfortunately we're lacking the final greed at the moment!"
Displeasure is understandable
It's not the first time we've heard these statements at Austria. Even former coach Michel Wimmer often found the team lacking the final greed - although Werner speaks of a satisfactory transfer period. Especially in the forward line, where the shoe pinched the most, they added Malone and Prelec.
While Austria still scored four times in the European Cup second leg through Malone, Gruber, Barry and Prelec despite being eliminated, the offense hardly created any major scoring chances against Linz, and the numerous crosses hardly found a taker. "The fans gave us great support throughout the game, but their dissatisfaction is understandable," said Helm.
He will be on the bench for the first league home game on Sunday, including Dragovic's hoped-for appearance against WAC - in the event of a defeat against the team of coach Didi Kühbauer, who started with a 4:1 win in the derby against Klagenfurt?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.