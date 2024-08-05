Prass departure official
“Will miss the incredible Sturm fans!”
Sturm announces the departure of Alexander Prass. The ÖFB team player is moving to TSG Hoffenheim with immediate effect; the transfer terms have not been disclosed. Prass joined Sturm from Liefering on a free transfer in the summer of 2021. The nine-time senior team player made 130 appearances for the Schwoazn, scoring twelve goals and providing 26 assists.
Managing Director Sport Andreas Schicker emphasizes: "Alexander Prass came to us three years ago as a 20-year-old from the second division and is now an ÖFB team player in one of the best leagues in the world. He is a prime example of the development that young players can undergo at SK Sturm and we are proud of the path we have taken together with Alex. His departure is of course a bitter loss for us in sporting terms, but Alex has absolutely earned this step with his hard work and we are delighted for him that he was able to fulfill his wish to move to a top European league. I am absolutely convinced that Alex will continue on his path! We would like to thank him for his performance and commitment and wish him all the best for the future!"
Managing Director Economy Thomas Tebbich explains: "From a sporting point of view, the departure of a current ÖFB team player naturally hurts a lot, but for us as a club, another transfer of a SK Sturm player to a top league is in turn an award for the excellent work that is being done here. The fact that Alexander's transfer is also taking place in a remarkable region from an economic point of view makes us very happy, but will not affect our chosen path of handling these funds sustainably."
"I'm really looking forward to the challenge"
Alexander Prass says: "Coming to Sturm three years ago was the right decision, even looking back. I was able to develop as a player and a person, play in the European Cup three times with this fantastic club and win three wonderful titles. I'm really looking forward to the challenge that awaits me in the German Bundesliga with Hoffenheim - but I will also really miss the city of Graz, the club, my team-mates and the incredible fans in Liebenau. Thank you all, I will never forget the great time in Graz!"
