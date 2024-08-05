Alliance with Microsoft
Musk resumes his lawsuit against OpenAI
After temporarily backing down, billionaire Elon Musk is now taking legal action against the ChatGPT developer OpenAI, which he co-founded. His aim is to have the company's billion-dollar partnership with Microsoft declared null and void, according to court documents published on Monday.
In June, he had dropped the lawsuit without giving reasons.Musk accuses OpenAI and its boss Sam Altman of disregarding the original purpose of the project. It was intended to develop artificial intelligence (AI) for the benefit of humanity and not for profit.
OpenAI rejects the accusations. OpenAI was founded in 2015 as a non-profit research and development organization. To attract external investors, it founded a for-profit subsidiary in 2019. By this time, Musk had already parted ways with OpenAI in a dispute.
At the beginning of 2023, Microsoft pumped 10 billion dollars (currently 9.2 billion euros) into the commercial arm of OpenAI. However, according to its own statements, the software group did not secure any shares, but only a share of the profits. The antitrust authorities in the USA and Europe are also taking a closer look at this deal.
