Hiking with a plan

Proper preparation can prevent emergencies

Nachrichten
05.08.2024 19:00

The Salzburg Mountain Rescue Service currently carries out 15 to 20 missions every day, as mountain sports enthusiasts and hikers are often inadequately prepared or equipped. This risk could be significantly reduced through careful planning. 

Rapid changes in the weather are particularly dangerous and lead to tragic accidents every year. In 2023, there were around 74,362 lightning discharges in Salzburg, and this year three hikers have already died as a result of lightning strikes.

Weather services can accurately predict the risk of lightning strikes, so it is important to monitor changes in the weather during your hike and turn back early if there is any danger. If a thunderstorm is approaching, avoid exposed areas and take protective measures such as crouching on an insulating surface. 

Also important: precise tour planning
Find out about the local conditions in advance. Do not go on long mountain tours alone.

Do not overestimate yourself
Choose hikes within your fitness level. Always stay on marked hiking trails.

Time management, suitable equipment 
Hiking tours should always be based on the time required, terrain, fitness and desire of all participants. The weakest person is the yardstick.

Cows are not cuddly animals
As more and more incidents involving grazing cattle have been reported recently, the mountain rescue service has issued recommendations on how to behave. Do not fixate the animals directly with your eyes and keep your distance (20-50 meters). Do not stroke or feed the cows and avoid hectic movements. Keep dogs close to you or keep them on a lead.

