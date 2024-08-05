Where is the respect?
Calls for violence protection summit grow louder
Experts are sounding the alarm: respect for women is dwindling and violence is on the rise. There is a regression in the image of women, especially among young men. The Tyrolean Green Party is therefore calling for the government to take immediate action.
A few days ago, another woman's body had to be carried out of her home in Austria. It was already the 14th femicide this year.
After Vienna, Tyrol is the province in which women are killed most frequently. Violence against women and girls does not always end fatally, but the fact is that the head of the violence protection outpatient clinic at Innsbruck University Hospital sees a regression in the image of women, as he recently made clear to the media.
Misogynistic propaganda on TikTok
The problem is also the attitude of young men. No wonder, given that TikTok and Instagram are full of misogynistic images of masculinity that encourage them to "keep women under control" - and to do so by force.
People all over the country are trying to combat this. In Styria, for example, there is the "Heroes" project, whose target group is young men and boys from "honor-cultural milieus". There is also a regular advisory board on violence in Tyrol, but this does not go far enough for Green Party member Zeliha Arslan.
After Vienna, Tyrol has the highest number of femicides. The responsible SPÖ provincial councillor Eva Pawlata must finally take action.
LA Zeliha Arslan (Grüne)
With the opposition motion "Stop violence against women* and girls*: Violence protection summit needed now!" for more consistent action against violence. The motion was rejected by the state government.
"Violence against women does not start with choking and beating, it starts with upbringing and socialization. It simply must not be the case that the most dangerous place for women and girls is their own home," Arslan believes that Social Affairs Minister Eva Pawlata from the SPÖ has a duty to act. For help call: +43-800-222555.
