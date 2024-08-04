GAK vacillates between pride and disappointment

"At some point I'll look back on it with positive thoughts. At the moment, however, the disappointment prevails," said the 26-year-old dejectedly. Understandable. However, GAK proved their critics wrong with a refreshing performance. A point would certainly not have been undeserved and would have been possible: Attacks were not finished well at times, and the referee failed to blow the penalty whistle in a controversial scene. It might have been enough for a draw. Hätti Wari Tätti. After this opening match, there are a few lessons to be learned. The most important one for the GAK: they are absolutely fit for the Bundesliga! Coach Gernot Messner's team has nothing to hide from any opponent in Austria. The club must build on this. And leave the disappointment in the rear-view mirror.