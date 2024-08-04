After the opening defeat
GAK vacillates between pride and disappointment
GAK sniffed at a big sensation in the season opener against the Salzburg Bulls. Austria loanee Romeo Vucic made a big impression with a goal and an assist in the narrow 2:3 win. Despite their disappointment, both players and coaches saw positive things in their performance.
GAK experienced a rollercoaster ride of emotions on Friday on their big return to the Bundesliga after 17 years. Trailing 2-0 after six minutes, the score was suddenly 2-2 just twelve minutes later, before falling behind again shortly before half-time after a VAR penalty. It was also the Bulls' final blow.
"I'm brutally sorry for one point. For me, it was also a clear penalty that we didn't get. Then it would have been 3:3 and certainly more would have been possible," said an annoyed GAK coach Gernot Messner after the narrow 2:3 in the opener against Salzburg. "Unfortunately, we lacked a bit of strength at the end. But when you make the Bulls sweat like that in the last ten minutes, you certainly deserve more"
Proud and sad at the same time
Marco Perchtold felt the same way. But he was also a little self-critical. "After the 2:2, the momentum was on our side. We then had counter-attacking opportunities that we should have finished off better," sighed the captain. "Of course we're all disappointed now."
But the GAK were also proud of their performance. "We showed everyone why we're in the Bundesliga. Hats off to the team," said midfielder Murat Satin, applauding his teammates. "We showed no respect, never gave up and created our chances." The coaching team want to take the positives into their next tasks at WSG Tirol and then at home against BW Linz. And the most important insight for Messner: "We've seen that we can hold our own in the Bundesliga!"
Loan player Romeo Vucic also put in a decent display of talent! The striker scored the equalizer, set up the 1-2 and kept Salzburg's defence busy time and again. "It was really emotional chaos in that wild opening phase. After the 2:2, everything went through the roof," said the 21-year-old.
He moved to Austria in 2014. From Rapid! "They told me there that I didn't have the necessary quality for the academy," said Vucic, who made it into the Bundesliga with the Violets. "I worked harder and was also able to convince people who doubted me." Friday the GAK fans as a replacement for top striker Daniel Maderner.
The sheer horror! You couldn't describe GAK's return to the Bundesliga after 17 years much better. At least if you looked at the first six minutes. But what the promoted team showed after that was worthy of all honors. Michi Lang and Co. caused the league leaders a number of problems with their quick transition play. It was the full-back who scored the equalizer on his Bundesliga debut with a magical goal with the outside of his foot directly into the far corner. For some experts like Alfred Tatar, it was the goal of the year.
"At some point I'll look back on it with positive thoughts. At the moment, however, the disappointment prevails," said the 26-year-old dejectedly. Understandable. However, GAK proved their critics wrong with a refreshing performance. A point would certainly not have been undeserved and would have been possible: Attacks were not finished well at times, and the referee failed to blow the penalty whistle in a controversial scene. It might have been enough for a draw. Hätti Wari Tätti. After this opening match, there are a few lessons to be learned. The most important one for the GAK: they are absolutely fit for the Bundesliga! Coach Gernot Messner's team has nothing to hide from any opponent in Austria. The club must build on this. And leave the disappointment in the rear-view mirror.
