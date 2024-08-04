Women’s power in viticulture: Sisters celebrate anniversary

It has long been a tradition in the Schwertführer winegrowing family from Sooß in the district of Baden for grandparents to give their grandchildren vineyards for their 18th birthday - which is also how Kerstin received her land ten years ago. Her older sister Sigrid was already making her own wines at the time. It quickly became clear: "We girls are doing this together and also want to show that we produce the wines ourselves," the winegrowers look back.