Rosé Day
Women’s power in viticulture: Sisters celebrate anniversary
A reason to toast: Ten years ago, Kerstin and Sigrid Schwertführer from Sooß founded their own wine line. On August 14, they are celebrating with a glass of rosé.
It has long been a tradition in the Schwertführer winegrowing family from Sooß in the district of Baden for grandparents to give their grandchildren vineyards for their 18th birthday - which is also how Kerstin received her land ten years ago. Her older sister Sigrid was already making her own wines at the time. It quickly became clear: "We girls are doing this together and also want to show that we produce the wines ourselves," the winegrowers look back.
And so the "Schwertführerinnen", as the sibling duo's line is called, created their very own signature in 2014. Kerstin and Sigrid are already the 6th generation of the Schwertführer family to cultivate the vineyards - they learned all kinds of things from their father Johann.
"Each of us does what we do best," say the sisters. Kerstin, who was named Austria's youngest female cellar master in 2016, loves being in the vineyard and in the cellar. Sigrid is more of a creative mind and is not only involved in design, but also in sales and the wine tavern. A duo that complements each other perfectly.
We were brought up in such a way that gender doesn't play a role. Not just in viticulture, but no matter what job you want to do.
Sigrid und Kerstin Schwertführer
Hard work pays off
"The girls do the office and presentations because they look nice." or "What? The cellar master is a woman?" - Sentences that the sisters have often heard. Although customers were also a little skeptical at first, a real fan club has since formed. Over time, they have shown everyone that they are willing to lend a hand - and with success.
Last year, they received their first Salon wine award with their Chardonnay Dassy Reserv (2019). "A great recognition of our hard work in recent years," say the winegrowers happily.
"Swordswomen" celebrate the rosé
2023 was also the year of the first harvest of their new rosé "Rosa Wolke", to which they are also dedicating their 10th anniversary celebration. On August 14, the International Rosé Day, they are hosting a celebration in Sooß. "Rosé is not just a trend, it's a passion. Our parents have practically always produced rosé, both as still and sparkling wine. There are many types of rosé, but only one thing counts: It has to taste good!", smile the winemakers.
More information: www.schwertfuehrer.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.