Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Rosé Day

Women’s power in viticulture: Sisters celebrate anniversary

Nachrichten
04.08.2024 11:00

A reason to toast: Ten years ago, Kerstin and Sigrid Schwertführer from Sooß founded their own wine line. On August 14, they are celebrating with a glass of rosé.

comment0 Kommentare

It has long been a tradition in the Schwertführer winegrowing family from Sooß in the district of Baden for grandparents to give their grandchildren vineyards for their 18th birthday - which is also how Kerstin received her land ten years ago. Her older sister Sigrid was already making her own wines at the time. It quickly became clear: "We girls are doing this together and also want to show that we produce the wines ourselves," the winegrowers look back.

And so the "Schwertführerinnen", as the sibling duo's line is called, created their very own signature in 2014. Kerstin and Sigrid are already the 6th generation of the Schwertführer family to cultivate the vineyards - they learned all kinds of things from their father Johann. 

Passionate winegrowers: the Schwertführer women (Bild: Putz & Stingl)
Passionate winegrowers: the Schwertführer women
(Bild: Putz & Stingl)

"Each of us does what we do best," say the sisters. Kerstin, who was named Austria's youngest female cellar master in 2016, loves being in the vineyard and in the cellar. Sigrid is more of a creative mind and is not only involved in design, but also in sales and the wine tavern. A duo that complements each other perfectly. 

Zitat Icon

We were brought up in such a way that gender doesn't play a role. Not just in viticulture, but no matter what job you want to do.

Sigrid und Kerstin Schwertführer

Hard work pays off
"The girls do the office and presentations because they look nice." or "What? The cellar master is a woman?" - Sentences that the sisters have often heard. Although customers were also a little skeptical at first, a real fan club has since formed. Over time, they have shown everyone that they are willing to lend a hand - and with success. 

Last year, they received their first Salon wine award with their Chardonnay Dassy Reserv (2019). "A great recognition of our hard work in recent years," say the winegrowers happily.

On August 14, the rosé festival is held in Sooß. (Bild: Putz & Stingl)
On August 14, the rosé festival is held in Sooß.
(Bild: Putz & Stingl)

"Swordswomen" celebrate the rosé
2023 was also the year of the first harvest of their new rosé "Rosa Wolke", to which they are also dedicating their 10th anniversary celebration. On August 14, the International Rosé Day, they are hosting a celebration in Sooß. "Rosé is not just a trend, it's a passion. Our parents have practically always produced rosé, both as still and sparkling wine. There are many types of rosé, but only one thing counts: It has to taste good!", smile the winemakers.

More information: www.schwertfuehrer.at

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Magdalena Winkler
Magdalena Winkler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf