Teenagers engaged in a wild chase

Second driver turned himself in

The driver, who turned out to be a 16-year-old from Gurten, tried to flee on foot and hide in a ditch - in vain. He was limping slightly because he had injured himself slightly when he fled into the ditch. The second driver turned himself in voluntarily after the 16-year-old called him. It was an 18-year-old, also from Gurten. Both will be reported to the Ried district authority.