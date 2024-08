At Rosi’s in Kitzbühel: There was (no) sin on the alpine pasture

On the first Friday in August, it was that time again: the Bichlalm lift took the dressed-up society to the notorious Sonnbergstuben at 1200 meters above sea level, where the celebrations kicked off in the late afternoon with a champagne reception. This is the 20th time that hostess Rosi Schipflinger, who has become a true institution herself over the years, has hosted the legendary party, which has also been attended by Hollywood stars such as Dolly Buster and crowned heads of state.