Another riot
Police officers in Sunderland pelted with beer bottles
Police officers have once again been attacked during new protests in the UK. The protesters in Sunderland threw stones, beer bottles and fire extinguishers at them (see video above). The rally was called by a well-known right-wing extremist.
Northumbria Police spoke of serious violence against officers. In addition, a car was set on fire, a building was set on fire and a cab was attacked. "These are not protests. This is crime and mayhem. You do not speak for Sunderland," said the mayor of the region, Kim McGuinness. The rioters had also looted stores and verbally abused people in the street.
The background to this is the crime in Southport on Monday. A youth had stabbed three girls and injured other children and two adults, some of them seriously. According to the police, he is a 17-year-old whose parents come from Rwanda. He himself was born in Great Britain.
Rumors on social media
However, ultra-nationalists claim that the authorities are hiding the true identity of the attacker. Rumors had been spread on social media that he was a Muslim asylum seeker.
The rally in Sunderland was called for by Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, founder of the far-right English Defense League (EDL), who is known as Tommy Robinson.
Counter-protests also planned
There had already been riots in several cities over the past few days, including in London's government district. More than 110 people were arrested in the capital alone. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced a crackdown. He visited Southport and spoke to doctors at the children's hospital, among others.
Several right-wing rallies are expected to take place at the weekend, with counter-protests also planned in some places, such as Liverpool. Numerous mosques stepped up their security measures.
