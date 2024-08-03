Big Ben: “I remain the fastest of all time!”

Since the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, the biggest doping scandal in history has been a spectre at every Games. Ben Johnson was convicted of doping after his supposed 100 m victory in 9.79 ahead of Carl Lewis (9.92) and was banned for life in 1993 after another doping case. What is "Big Ben" doing now? In a telephone interview from Paris to Toronto, Ben Johnson, 62, talks about his past, his life today, his predictions for the sprint ("Noah Lyles won't be on the podium!") and his new book with the very provocative title "World's Fastest Man", by which he doesn't mean Usain Bolt, but himself...