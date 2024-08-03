Olympics, doping, Lewis
Big Ben: “I remain the fastest of all time!”
Ben Johnsonn is convinced: "I remain the fastest of all time." In the "Krone" interview, the superstar talks about the Olympics, doping and Carl Lewis.
The "Krone" reports from Paris
Since the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, the biggest doping scandal in history has been a spectre at every Games. Ben Johnson was convicted of doping after his supposed 100 m victory in 9.79 ahead of Carl Lewis (9.92) and was banned for life in 1993 after another doping case. What is "Big Ben" doing now? In a telephone interview from Paris to Toronto, Ben Johnson, 62, talks about his past, his life today, his predictions for the sprint ("Noah Lyles won't be on the podium!") and his new book with the very provocative title "World's Fastest Man", by which he doesn't mean Usain Bolt, but himself...
"Krone": Ben, how are you? Are you fit?
Ben Johnson: "Thanks, I feel great, I'm still training a lot - including strength training."
You are still working as a trainer in Toronto, who are you currently coaching?
"I still train privately, including some children. But that's not what I want to do. I would like to work professionally as a coach in Europe, Doha or Dubai. But that's not possible because I'm banned for life."
Are you looking forward to athletics at the Games? Or are you done with the Olympics?
"No, I'm not watching the Games. I'm not interested in that anymore. I'm enjoying my life."
Who is your favorite for the 100 m?
"I think the boy from Italy (Olympic champion Marcel Jacobs) and the talent from Jamaica (Kishane Thomson/the best in the world this year at 9.77)."
And Noah Lyles?
"Lyles won't be on the podium!"
Your new book is causing a stir in Canada, you have many appearances on Canadian TV, what is the core message of your book?
"Firstly: I am banned from training for life, against the law. Secondly, there have been six to eight other positive cases in Seoul that have not been punished."
How do you know that?
"That was written in a newspaper."
But the title of the book is: "World's Fastest Man. The Incredible Life of Ben Johnson". So do you still see yourself as the fastest man in the world? Despite Usain Bolt?
"Ben Johnson is the fastest man of all time. I didn't run my full 9.79, I only ran 90 meters. Not only that, but the technology has changed completely. The 9.58 is not that fast. If I had the technology of today, I would have beaten everyone. Ben Johnson is Ben Johnson."
But the title of the book is unfair and incorrect, as you have demonstrably achieved your fastest times with banned substances!
"Drugs alone won't make you fast. You can only train harder, you can recover faster. The fastest man in the world is Ben Johnson."
You admitted to doping yourself and were banned for life as a result. How often have you regretted taking banned substances?
"Never! Others don't have the right to point the finger at me. Then they would also have to point the finger at themselves."
Even though you were doped, your duels with Carl Lewis at the 1988 Olympics, the 1987 World Championships or in Zurich electrified people - and are still a hit on "you.tube" today, even a classic. Looking back, how do you see these duels?
"That was a great time, a world of its own! There's no such great rivalry today."
Never!
Ben Johnson auf die Frage, wie oft er bereut hat, verbotene Mittel zu sich genommen zu haben.
Did you ever speak to Carl Lewis for any length of time after Seoul? I only remember him shaking your hand very briefly at the World Indoor Championships in Toronto in 1993 ...
"No, he was just jealous of me."
For a while you were treated like a criminal - even in Canada - how does the public react to you now? Do you think you've been forgiven?
"Since my new book came out, I've only received a lot of positive messages!"
A very personal question: You were friends with Austria's sprint record holder Sabine Tröger over 30 years ago. But the contact has probably fallen asleep, hasn't it?
"Yes, the contact has been lost."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.