Umbrella mafia keeps beaches closed!

The rental fees are low, the income high - a perfect scenario for criminal activities. According to the newspaper "Welt", leaseholders pay an average of just 7600 euros for the license, but turn over more than 250,000 euros a year. Some particularly popular stretches of beach are said to have already been infiltrated by the mafia and offer the perfect opportunity to launder money. The Italian state looks stupid: in 2021, it only made 97 million euros from the concessions of the balneari - as the leased beach sections are called - which is less than one percent of the turnover.