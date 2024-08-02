Trouble by the sea
Umbrella mafia keeps beaches closed!
Italy's dream beaches are in trouble! Anyone planning a relaxing break by the sea this summer could be in for a nasty surprise. The so-called parasol mafia has had enough and is temporarily closing beaches next Friday - the start of a hot summer of protests!
Italian beaches, from the glamorous Amalfi Coast to the popular seaside resorts in Rimini and along the entire Adriatic coast, are at the center of the trouble. Although beachgoers can continue to swim, they will be surprised when they find themselves in front of closed facilities and no sun loungers, parasols, toilets or catering services.
On August 9 - i.e. next Friday - many beaches are to remain closed until 9.30 am in protest. On August 19, even until 10.30 am.
"Our appeals have been ignored"
Simone Battistoni, President of the regional association of Italian beach leaseholders "Sib Emilia Romagna", explains the dramatic situation: "Our appeals have been ignored. The tenders for our concessions are not an eventuality, they are a reality. Many municipalities have already launched them."
The beach leaseholders are protesting against the planned tenders for their concessions, which threaten their existence. For decades, the concessions were automatically renewed, which is now to be changed. The EU has long called for tenders to allow more competition, but beach leaseholders see this as a threat to their established businesses and fear that they could lose their licenses.
The business of the parasol mafia
But what is behind the term "parasol mafia"? For decades, a few families have retained control of the coveted beach sections and made enormous profits. Up to 75 euros per day are charged for two sun loungers and a parasol. No wonder the mafia has its eye on this business!
The rental fees are low, the income high - a perfect scenario for criminal activities. According to the newspaper "Welt", leaseholders pay an average of just 7600 euros for the license, but turn over more than 250,000 euros a year. Some particularly popular stretches of beach are said to have already been infiltrated by the mafia and offer the perfect opportunity to launder money. The Italian state looks stupid: in 2021, it only made 97 million euros from the concessions of the balneari - as the leased beach sections are called - which is less than one percent of the turnover.
Atraditional rip-off
In Italy, there is a method to the system: decades ago, the state awarded beach sections to war invalids who were no longer able to pursue their actual profession and thus had an income. The concessions? A sure-fire success! The state extends them automatically. No wonder that, according to the FIBA, many of these balneari have been in the hands of a few families for generations.
Now the beach leaseholders have had enough!
Antonio Capacchione, president of the national association of beach leaseholders, says: "We know that the beaches are public and we treat them as such. But to claim that you can just put your towel under someone else's parasol is damaging to those who have paid and are rightfully claiming their space."
The Italian government and parliament have so far failed to adopt clear regulations to protect the work and businesses of beach leaseholders - official Italy remains inactive despite demands from the EU. The automatic renewal of leases prevents free competition and favors the established operators.
