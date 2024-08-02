Shot fired during league match: police officer on trial!

Bullet smashed through the window of a police vehicle

The accused police officer belonged to a special unit of the Bavarian police. The officers of the so-called support squad are deployed at major events with a high potential for violence, among other things. The police officers were standing outside the stadium with their service vehicle so that they could intervene in the event of incidents during the match, which ended 4:4. According to the public prosecutor's office, the bullet pierced the window of an official vehicle in which four police officers were sitting and then hit an empty Gladbach fan support bus.