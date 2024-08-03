Water rescuers appeal: “Heed storm warning”

Man went under five meters from the jetty

At around 6.30 p.m., a thunderstorm rolled in and the wind got stronger and stronger. The holidaymakers' children were out on a stand-up paddleboard near the shore. The wind drove the board out onto the lake. The 41-year-old and a friend swam to the children and tried to bring them to safety. As soon as the children reached the shore, things got hectic. The unbelievable had happened: The father of the family from Mlada Boleslav was suddenly missing. He must have exhausted himself swimming and drowned - just five meters from the jetty.