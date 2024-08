Spurs for the brightly colored Rössl

However, there is still room for improvement (as with the inflatable trees that appear in the course of the evening) - especially in terms of tempo, dynamics and character direction: the Rössl occasionally falls off the trot. However, a lively ensemble, above all Martin Bermoser as the amorous Leopold, Lukas Karzel as the well-coiffed Dr. Siedler and Markus Störk as the overdrawn Sigismund, keep giving it the spurs - despite all the rain showers on the opening night. A nice revue theater, ideal for a warm summer evening, which offers the opportunity to sing along on Sundays during the "Sing Along".