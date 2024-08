Marc Marquez crashes into opponent – he has to see a doctor

While Bulega had to seek medical attention, Marquez declared immediately after the race that he did not know whether he had touched the Italian at all. It was only later that the eight-time world champion admitted: "I tried something like I'm used to doing in MotoGP. I didn't realize at that moment that I was on a road bike. It's a very good bike, but I didn't expect this reaction from the bike. I couldn't decelerate as I thought I would and unfortunately it ended up like this. It was a mistake, that's all I can say."