Trial in Graz
Automatically stored draft
In the course of the investigations into the FPÖ financial affair in Graz, a former local councillor has also been targeted by the authorities for child pornography material. A criminal complaint has now been filed and the trial will take place on August 23.
The investigations against a former local councillor from Graz on the grounds of Paragraph 207a have now led to a criminal complaint. The man is alleged to have possessed "pictorial sexual child abuse material". According to the Graz Regional Court, over 400 relevant images and depictions were apparently included in the criminal complaint. The trial will take place on August 23.
"Chance find" in the course of the financial affair
The case was uncovered in connection with the Graz FPÖ financial affair. During these investigations, the images of minors were discovered on the man's data carriers, a "chance find". The former politician's lawyer had already announced in April that his client would not confess during questioning by the police.
The former FPÖ politician was most recently a "wild" local councillor in the Graz city parliament, but resigned his seat in the spring "for personal reasons". He, former FPÖ deputy mayor Mario Eustacchio, former club leader Armin Sippel and others are being investigated for missing funds from the FPÖ club treasury.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.