Family has “goose skin” thanks to donations from our readers

"We are currently preparing the room for Tobias' return after rehab," says mom Daniela (39). Her son (11) has been paralyzed on his left side since a tick bite and was even in a coma for two weeks. Although the brave eleven-year-old is now on the road to recovery, he still needs to be hospitalized and is dependent on his wheelchair. "We are hoping for a rehabilitation place soon so that Tobias can continue to make progress," says the single mother.