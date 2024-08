Standing ovations for a classic by Kleist

Shipping container becomes a courtroom

Social constraints, strange moral concepts and abuse of power have no expiration date, but are still part of everyday life today, as Tobias Moretti as village judge Adam, Corinna Harfouch as female court councillor Walter and Harald Schrott as ambitious clerk Licht, among others, rousingly demonstrate for an hour and 40 minutes on the stage, which is a shipping container repurposed as a courtroom.